All businesses in the Twin Towns are being urged to attend a meeting to discuss and agree traffic management options for the area from now until December.

The Director of Roads and transportation John McLaughlin will also be in attendance to consider the options to alleviate the severe traffic congestion of late.

The meeting is taking place on Monday next at 2pm in the BASE.

Cathaorileach of the Stranorlar Municipal District Cllr Patrick McGowan is hopeful that some interim solutions found: