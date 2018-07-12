Traffic calming measures for ‘treacherous’ housing estate

It’s been confirmed that traffic calming measures are to be implemented at a Falcarragh housing estate.

Following a number of speeding complaints, Donegal County Council installed traffic counters at the main entrance of Ballina housing estate which found some motorists were notably breaking the 30kph speed limit excessively.

It’s envisaged that works, including advanced warning signs, road markings and reflective bollards will be complete before years end.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr Seamus O’Domhnaill says currently, the road is treacherous and this work should make a huge difference to local residents: