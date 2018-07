Sommer Lecky is in action at the World U20 Championships in Tampere, Finland on Friday morning.

The Finn Valley athlete will take on High Jump qualification at the Ratina Stadium at around 9.30am.

Sommer will need to jump a height of 1.84 metres, equaling her season best to qualify, a top 12 place may also be enough.

In the build up to the world’s, Sommer won Silver in Mannheim Germany, took victory in the International Meet in Belfast and was 10th in the Commonwealth Games in April.