PSNI welcome peaceful 12th of July celebrations in Derry

12th of July parades in the North have passed off peacefully so far – despite five nights of violence.

Incidents in Derry, Belfast and Down saw vehicles hijacked and torched, petrol bombs thrown at police and the discovery of a suspected pipe bomb.

Tens of thousands of people have been attending today’s parades across the north, including large parades in Castlederg and Derry.

Meanwhile, police in the city are appealing for information about the throwing of petrol bombs in the Ardmore Road area of the city in the early hours of this morning, and also the throwing of petrol bombs and other disturbances in the Collon Lane area just before 9 o’clock last night.