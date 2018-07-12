Pringle’s bill set to make Ireland a world leader in Fossil Fuel Divestment

A Donegal Deputy is today moving the final stage of an amended bill which would divest public money from fossil fuel companies through its final stages in the Dáil, with Government and cross party support.

The bill will then have to go through the Seanad in the new term.

The Fossil Fuel Divestment Bill, which has been brought forward by Independent Deputy Thomas Pringle, is intended to help meet Ireland’s climate change commitments, which were agreed to in the Paris Agreement.

Deputy Pringle says Ireland is set to become one of the first nations in the world to divest its public money from fossil fuel companies……….