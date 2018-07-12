Minister confident of resolution to three school campus saga

The Education Minister has acknowledged the frustration felt by those waiting on the long anticipated three school campus in Buncrana but he’s confident that a positive outcome from current negotiations is possible.

The proposed multi campus facility which would house three local schools has been over a decade in the pipeline but Minister Richard Bruton says there is definite sense of progress from talks over a preferred site.

Speaking on the Nine Til Noon Show, Minister Bruton says it’s preferable to find a resolution in as smooth a way as possible and believes that all parties on the same page in that regard: