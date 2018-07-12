Harps look to build on recent good results

Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan wants his players rise to the occasion when Longford Town come to Ballybofey on Friday night.

Longford had inflicted a 4-2 defeat on Harps at Finn Park but in the reverse tie in April Harps won on the road.

Tommy McBride returns to the squad following suspension while new signing Jacob Borg will be in the squad after his international clearance came through earlier in the week.

Paddy McCourt, Mark Coyle and Adam Duffy are all out due to injuries

Harps boss Ollie Horgan told Diarmaid Doherty they will be difficult again…

Harps go into the tie after wins over Cabinteely and Drogheda.

Diarmaid also got the thoughts of Keith Cowan, who wants Harps to build on their recent good results…