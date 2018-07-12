Report into death of Donegal Garda raises questions over G-SOC

The leader of the Seanad has been asked to help facilitate a meeting between the AGSI and G-SOC following the publication last week of Mr. Justice Frank Clarke’s report into the circumstances surrounding the death of Sergeant Mick Galvin at Ballyshannon Garda Station in May 2015.

Sergeant Galvin, who was under investigation by G-SOC took his own life, not knowing that he had been cleared of any wrongdoing in relation to a investigation into a road death earlier that year.

Donegal born Senator Robbie Gallagher told the Seanad that G-SOC must be more open, and that means better communication: