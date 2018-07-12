Funding announced for First Responders under Clar programme

More than €93,000 has been approved under the Clár programme for a number of First Responder organisations in Donegal.

Announcing the allocation, Junior Minister Joe Mc Hugh sa1d from Ardara, to Falcarragh, to Sheephaven and further afield, the Government is demonstrating the importance of supporting community based organisations and the selfless work that they do.

Among the recipients are Donegal Mountain Rescue, Donegal Community Rapid Response, Falcarragh First Responders, Ardara Cardiac First Responders and Sheephaven Sub Aqua Club.

Details of allocations –

Donegal Mountain Rescue – €18,718 to purchase equipment.

Donegal Community Rapid Response – €28,156 for equipment.

Falcarragh First Responders – €6,630 for equipment.

Ardara Cardiac First Responders – €11,339 for a defibrillator and equipment.

Sheephaven Sub Aqua Club – €28,290 for equipment.