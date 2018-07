Derry City face an uphill task to progress in the Europa League qualifiers after suffering a 2-nil defeat to Dinamo Minsk at the Brandywell.

Candystripes’ midfielder Conor McDermott was sent off after receiving a second yellow card late on.

Martin Holmes reports for Highland Radio Sport…

http://www.highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/derry-minsk-ft.mp3

After the game Martin spoke with Derry Manager Kenny Shiels who accepted Minsk were the better side but was unhappy with the man in charge…

http://www.highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/der-min-ken.mp3