The Secret Sound on The Naughty Alarm Clock

By
News Highland
-


Here’s a list of the answers so far for this secret sound.

  • Tapping feet
  • Golf ball into cup
  • Ice cubes dropping into cup
  • Horse shoes in a yard
  • Rubbish going into Wheelie bin
  • Balls coming out of snooker table
  • Bingo balls falling in machine
  • Plastic cups on a table
  • Drink coming out of a vending machine
  • Pins falling over in a bowling alley
  • Plastic cups being stacked
  • Putting spuds in the sink
  • Jumping off diving board
  • Shaking a dice in a cup
  • Childrens building blocks being knocked over
  • Hitting pool ball
  • Donkeys trotting
  • Cat flap
  • Ice coming out of ice dispenser
  • Bowling ball hitting pins
  • Cigarettes coming out of vending machine slot
  • Money going into moneybox or a dish
  • Opening plastic bucket
  • Punching a boxing bag
  • Pulling a chair closer to dinner table

