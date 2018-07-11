Police publish midyear review for Northern Ireland

The PSNI says it will be stepping up its road safety operations in the coming weeks after figures this week showed that so far this year, 25 people have been killed on roads across Northern Ireland.

In a statement, police are appealing to the public to keep road safety at the forefront of their minds.

In a mid-year statement, Chief Inspector Diane Pennington says Police officers have already visited the homes of 25 people to deliver the worst possible news to their families.

Over the coming weeks, she says, police will be using legislation first introduced in November 2016, which gives them powers to carry out breath tests at authorised vehicle checkpoints.

She also stressed they will be liaising with Garda Roads Policing personnel in the border counties, specifically looking for road users taking unnecessary and potentially life-changing risks.

Confirming 25 road deaths in the six months to the end of June, Chief Inspector Pennington concluded everyone shares the responsibility to prevent deaths and serious injuries on the road.