Official Bus Stop for Buncrana Main Street a step closer

A number of suitable locations are to be identified on Buncrana Main Street with a view towards creating a bus stop facility.

It follows concern raised by a number of residents over severe traffic disruption because there is currently nowhere for a bus to pull in.

Donegal County Council is also in initiate a public consultation process to decide on the most agreeable place.

Local Cllr Jack Murray says it’s important for people to have their say in the process and is hopeful that a solution is possible: