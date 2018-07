The idea of a ‘Wild Atlantic Way loop’ to Glenveagh National Park via New Mills, Churchill and Gartan is being considered by Donegal County Council.

The authority say that such a loop would be a significant additional tourism attraction in the area.

Cllr. James Pat McDaid moved the motion and says there are many pockets left out of the Wild Atlantic Way, and this could have huge benefits.

He stressed this idea came from the local community, which believes it has major potential: