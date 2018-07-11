New Road Traffic Bill adds pressure to Donegal driving test backlog

There are fears that the new Road Traffic Bill will add even more pressure to young learner drivers in Donegal who are already experiencing severe delays in getting a date fixed for their test.

The Bill, which passed in the Dail this week, will make it an offence for the owner of a vehicle to allow a learner driver to use the vehicle unaccompanied.

People are currently waiting up to 20 weeks for tests and paying for extra lessons in the interim.

Cllr. Adrian Glackin believes young people are being punished for being young: