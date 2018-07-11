NASRA Ambulance personnel in Donegal to begin industrial action

Ambulance personnel in Donegal who belong to NASRA, the National Ambulance Service Representative Association, are set to begin industrial action on July 24th in a dispute over the HSE’s refusal to deduct union subscriptions from payroll.

NASRA, which is affiliated to the Psychiatric Nurses Association, says the HSE did so prior to last autumn, the HSE says that was an oversight, and subscriptions should not be collected as NASRA does not have union negotiating rights within the ambulance grades.

NASRA Spokesperson Christina Martin is an Advanced Paramedic with the National Ambulance Service in Donegal: