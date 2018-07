Over €300,000 has now been secured for a new and definitive design to build a new stadium for Finn Harps.

A total of €304,000 has been awarded to the club from Capital Sport funding.

The grant application was signed off in December 2017 with approval then sought from the Minister for Sport Shane Ross before the funding could be released.

Donegal Minister Joe McHugh is hopeful that the first phase of the proposed development will get underway soon: