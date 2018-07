The mother of a six-year-old epileptic boy has legally brought medicinal cannabis oil into the UK.

She was allowed to bring a five-month supply from Amsterdam through London City Airport earlier, after licences were granted for her son, to be treated.

The UK government came under pressure last month over the issue, after a woman from County Tyrone campaigned for change, after a treatment for her severely epileptic son was confiscated at Heathrow Airport.