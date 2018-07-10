Woman rushed to hospital following crash in West Donegal





A woman is being treated in hospital following a crash near Dungloe this morning.

The collision happened at around 6am on the Annagry Road just outside the town.

Emergency services attended the scene with the road closed for a time this morning but it has since reopened.

The woman, who is understood to be in their thirties, was rushed to Letterkenny University Hospital – the extent of her injuries are not yet known at this stage.

Gardai are appealing to witnesses or anyone with information to contact Milford Garda Station on 0749153060.

