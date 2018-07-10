Treasurer Cieran Kelly resigns from Donegal GAA

With Donegal set to play Dublin in the Super 8’s this weekend, the attention has shifted to off field matters with the news that County Treasurer Cieran Kelly has resigned.

It’s understood Mr. Kelly contacted the County Executive this morning stating he was resigning from his position with immediate effect.

The St Naul’s club man was in the last year of a five year term as Treasurer.

No official confirmation has come from Donegal GAA but it’s believed an emergency meeting will take place in the coming days.