It’s been claimed that social housing provision in Strabane is sub-par and that many people remain on the waiting list with little to no chance of being housed.

Latest figures show that 421 in the town are currently on the waiting list.

While there are 32 social homes being built, there is concern that this will have little to no impact on the lengthy waiting list.

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan more investment is needed but at the moment, it seems to be falling on deaf ears: