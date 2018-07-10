Ollie Horgan says Harps defence has to prepare for big Longford threat

This Friday sees the visit of Longford Town to Finn Park to take on Finn Harps in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

When the sides last met last month, Longford left Finn Park with all three points – winning by 4 goals to 2 on the night

Finn Harps boss Ollie Horgan said at Monday’s press conference that there are two other players currently training with the squad that hope to sign with the club ahead of Friday’s game.

There have been departures from the club also; with Ciaran and Michael O’Connor having left – Michael returning to Shamrock Rovers after his loan spell with Harps and Ciaran O’Connor having left the club by mutual consent. Eric Whelan has signed for Portmarnock FC in the Leinster Senior League and Gareth Doherty will join Dergview on loan.

Diarmaid Doherty spoke with Harps boss Ollie Horgan at the press conference in Letterkenny…