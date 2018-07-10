Negotiations still underway over three-school campus site

The Seanad has heard that negotiations over a preferred site for the long anticipated three school campus in Buncrana are still underway but appear to be progressing.

The Education Minister Richard Bruton was due to be questioned on the matter however he didn’t show up.

Instead, Minister Catherine Byrne reaffirmed that once a site for the school is secured in State ownership, the project to deliver the new school accommodation can progress to architectural planning stage.

Speaking in the Seanad earlier, Senator Padraig MacLochlainn says if the site is secured, the project must be fast tracked thereafter: