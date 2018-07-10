Full Squad will be needed in tough Super 8’s matches – Declan Bonner

It’s a big weekend ahead with the first series of matches in the new Super 8s competition.

Donegal play Dublin on Saturday night in Croke Park in the second match in a double header with Roscommon meeting Tyrone in the opening game.

Donegal v Dublin is at 7pm.

Roscommon against Tyrone throws in at 5.

Donegal held a press briefing yesterday afternoon ahead of this weekend

Declan Bonner and his squad are going into battle at Croke Park as Ulster Champions – but without the services of the in-form Patrick McBrearty because of injury

Bonner spoke with Tom Comack ahead of this weekend’s clash…