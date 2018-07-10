Footpath on major road becoming health & safety hazard

Donegal County Council has been urged to prioritise funding to widen a footpath on one of Letterkennys busiest routes.

The section of road in Conwal just outside the town currently has a small footpath running adjacent to it however with a huge increase in runners and walkers using the route, the footpath has deemed unfit for purpose for some time.

The issue is to be raised at today’s sitting of the Letterkenny Municipal District by Cllr James Pat McDaid.

He says it’s becoming a real health and safety hazard and action must be taken by the local authority: