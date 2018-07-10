Council told Letterkenny needs more graveyard space

Donegal County Council is being asked to identify additional lands for graveyards in the Letterkenny area as a matter of urgency.

The issue was discussed at today’s sitting of the Letterkenny Municipal District as Cllrs were brought up to date on progress with the local area plan.

The local authority say that it’s pursuing suitable land at present and hope to have further updates in the coming months.

Cllr. Ciaran Brogan says while he’s satisfied with the response, the issue must continue to be a top priority for the Council……………