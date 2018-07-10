Conwal footpath issues to be raised at September workshop

Donegal County Council has been urged to prioritise funding to widen a footpath on one of Letterkennys busiest routes.

The section of road in Conwal just outside the town currently has a small footpath running adjacent to it however with a huge increase in runners and walkers using the route, the footpath has deemed unfit for purpose for some time.

At today’s Municipal District Meeting, members were told a further workshop on a list of similar proposed upgraded works is to take place in September with the section at Conwal included.

Cllr. James Pat McDaid says it’s an issue that has been brought to the attention of the local authority for many years now and is hopeful that this workshop will act as a step in the right direction…………..