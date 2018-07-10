Boyle-Carr named on WU19s squad

Republic of Ireland Women’s Under 19 Head Coach Dave Connell has confirmed a 20-player squad for a mini tournament in England.

Amy Boyle-Carr is named in the WU19s squad that are set to face Northern Ireland on Saturday, July 14th with kick-off at 6pm before they face England on Wednesday, July 18th with kick-off at 12.30pm at Queen Ethelburgas Collegiate, Yorkshire.

Connell has named a number of players who’ve recently been selected for the senior squad, including Boyle-Carr, who plays for Sion Swifts, and Peamount United winger Heather Payne.

Doireann Fahey, who recently moved to Wexford Youths from Peamount United, has also been called up as well as Isibeal Atkinson who made her senior debut in the 0-0 draw against Norway in June.