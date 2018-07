More than 100,000 spectators passed through the gates of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open in Ballyliffin over the past five days.

Saturday and Sunday saw a huge influx of people with over 27,000 spectators attending yesterday alone.

It has led to calls to build on the legacy it has created with the Government urged to provide more support and investment to Donegal.

Speaking last night, local Cllr Martin McDermott praised everyone involved: