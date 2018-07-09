Six deaths on Donegal’s roads so far this year

78 people were killed on Irish roads in the first six months of the year, 65% of them on rural roads.

The latest figures from the Gardaí and Road Safety Authority show there’s been a 3 percent increase in deaths on the same time last year.

In Donegal, five people had died on the roads up to the end of June, the same figure as in 2017. However, the death of a motorcyclist in Inishowen on Wednesday evening last means the Donegal figure for this year has already risen to six.

Leitrim was the only county in the country not to register any road deaths so far this year.