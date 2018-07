Donegal’s Roma McLaughlin, who plays her football with Shelbourne Ladies, has been nominated for the WNL June Player of the Month Award.

After suffering an leg injury earlier in the season, McLaughlin returned to action and scored against Galway WFC. Her performances have helped Shelbourne Ladies keep their title challenge on track.

McLaughlin has been nominated alongside Erica Turner of UCD Waves and Rianna Jarrett of Wexford Youths. The winner will be announced later in the week.