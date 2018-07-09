Recap the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Ballyliffin GC

Follow the links below to recap all the action from the 2018 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Ballyliffin Golf Club.
Russell Knox – Words can’t describe what winning the DDF Irish Open means
DDF Irish Open – John Farren, Simon Alliss and Shane O’Donoghue on a brilliant week
DDF Irish Open at Ballyliffin Golf Club – Reaction from Ballyliffin
DDF Irish Open Round 4 Wrap – Scotland’s Russell Knox WINS at Ballyliffin GC
DDF Irish Open Round 4 – Irish Reaction after their final rounds
DDF Irish Open Round 4 – European Tour Marketing Manager Conor Mangan
DDF Irish Open Round 4 – Ryder Cup Director and Dubai Duty Free Chief Executive