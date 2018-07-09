Rally to take place tonight calling for end to Derry attacks

Sinn Féin representatives in Derry are urging people to attend a community-led rally tonight to show their opposition to a recent spate of attacks in the Fountain and Bogside areas.

Foyle MLA Karen Mullan says the recent spate of attacks which have seen petrol bombs thrown into the Fountain Estate and right outside the gates of Alexander House are a disgrace and need to stop

She suggested those responsible are more than likely the same people who terrorise residents of the Meenan Park area on a nightly basis.

Tonight’s rally takes place at 8pm in Meenan Square.