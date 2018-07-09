Petition to reopen short stay ward gains over 1500 signatures

A petition to reopen Letterkenny University Hospitals 19 bed short stay ward has gained over 1500 signatures online.

It comes as there were 35 people awaiting admission to Letterkenny University Hospital this morning – the second most overcrowded hospital in the country today.

Three people were on trolleys in its Emergency Department while a further 32 were waiting on wards.

Donegal Senator says the Sinn Fein campaign has gained a lot of traction and is encouraging more people to sign the petition: