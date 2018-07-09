Magee 1866 Donegal Wild Atlantic Marathon a great success

The Magee 1866 Donegal Wild Atlantic Marathon Voted “The Most Scenic Marathon in the World” by it’s runners after the hugely successful first Marathon & Half Marathon was held in South West Donegal at the weekend!

Sunday 8th July 2018, went down in history in the stunning Wild Atlantic Way’s South West Donegal Coastline, when the very first Magee 1866 Donegal Wild Atlantic Way Marathon & Half Marathon was hosted by Excel Sports. The local communities from Killybegs, Kilcar, Carrick & Glencolmcille came out in droves to support the runners who took part. The support from local councillor Niamh Kennedy was invaluable as she helped secure alot of the preparation work with Donegal County Council as regards road closures and community involvement, so this event could take place along the coastal roads and towns in this quiet but stunning sea of Donegal . She was also instrumental in recruiting volunteers to help along the route to ensure that safety was foremost at all times.

Speaking on behalf of the main sponsor, Lynn Temple from Magee 1866, commented “I am thrilled that our brand was associated with this magnificent Marathon & Half Marathon in our own part of the world. It was a huge success & I wish Eunan every success with this now every year. My son Patrick & my daughter Rosy both ran the marathon & the atmosphere & the course was just stunning to run, they told me.”

Eunan Quinn, race director commented, “As race director of the Inaugral Magee 1866 Donegal Wild Atlantic Marathon, I am absolutely delighted with how the event went. The day was a huge success from beginning to the end, and everyone from participants, volunteers and spectators thoroughly enjoyed the event. There was a great atmosphere, and the positive response following yesterdays event has been overwhelming and much appreciated. We are already looking forward to next years event, and have had many inquiries pertaining to the event registration opening dates for next year. ”

“I would also like to thank, Magee 1866 & their team, Brendan & Martin Kelly from Kelly’s Toyota, Owen Clarke, Alan Hennigan, Kieran Carlin, Fiachra Mangan for photography and video footage, Grace Ann McGarvey, PR & Social Media, Naomh Columba GAA club, Margaret Rose Cunningham and her team at Glencolmcille Folk Viilage, Noel Cunningham, MC for the finish line, Rosy Temple for her amazing support on the run up to the event & delighted she and her brother Patrick Temple ran the full marathon, Ballyshannon & Killybegs Credit Union, Bayview Hotel, Killybegs, Cllr Niamh Kennedy, Donegal County Council, Swan Net Gundry, all the peolpe who registered & took part, the Marshalls, the Cyclists, the Volunteers, the Caterers, the Gardai, The Red Cross and last but not least my own family Michelle, Cian, Aaron, Ryan, & Darci.

The 1st, 2nd & 3rd place Male winners of the Magee 1866 Donegal Wild Atlantic Marathon were, Conor McBride, John Gordon & Clint Doherty.

The 1st, 2nd & 3rd place Female winners of the Magee 1866 Donegal Wild Atlantic Marathon were, Jenny Elliott York, Julie McNamee & Shannon Clegg.

The 1st & 2nd place winners of the Magee 1866 Relay Donegal Wild Atlantic marathon were Paul Ronan Patrick Liam, Tir Chonaill A.C & Shape Up Fitness, Kilmacrennan.