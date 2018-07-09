Is it just a rumour? Justin Bieber reportedly engaged

According to unconfirmed reports in the US, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have got engaged after just one month of dating.

Witnesses have claimed to TMZ that they saw Justin ask the model to be his wife in a crowded restaurant in the Bahamas.

They claim Justin’s security told everyone in the restaurant to put their phones away because something special was about to happen – then the singer got down on one knee to propose to Hailey in front of surprised diners.

Further fuel has been added to the rumours as Justin Bieber‘s dad, Jeremy Bieber, wrote a message to his son on Instagram – and many believe it’s a note of congratulations on Justin‘s engagement, although the ‘e’ word isn’t mentioned.

Jeremy Bieber posted a photo of his son in the sunset and wrote, “@justinbieber Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!”

