Irish Water confirm pipe replacement works between Falcarragh and Gortahork

Irish Water has confirmed that work on a project to replace 1.7 kilometres of pipe between Falcarragh and Gortahork will get underway next week.

The 12 week project is part of Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme, with the possibility of some short-term water shut offs.

However, Irish Water says these will be kept to a minimum, and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned outages.

Traffic management measures will also be put in place.

Seamus O’Domhnaill is Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council – He says there have been serious problems there for some time….