Harps 17s up to third after win over Longford

Following their 3-0 away win over Longford Town on Sunday the Finn Harps U17s have moved up to third in the Elite North Section of the National League.

Former Kilmacrennan Celtic player Conor Black had Declan Boyle’s side 1-0 in front at the interval. Joel Bradley Walsh and Carndonagh lad Luke Rudden got the second half goals against a Longford side who have only one point to their credit after 11 games.

With Dundalk losing 1-0 away to Sligo Rovers the Harps 17s now move up a place to third on goal difference, above the Co. Louth outfit. St. Patrick’s Athletic are top with Bohemians second. Harps are seven points behind the leaders.