Future of diffing events over Rally Weekend in balance

The future of various diffing competitions which take place over Rally Weekend could be in the balance.

It’s after a high number of complaints were made by residents in and around the Bonagee area of Letterkenny which one such event was held.

The issue is to be discussed at Letterkenny’s Municipal Distrcit meeting tomorrow.

Cllr. Gerry McMonagle believes the competitions increase the high level of dangerous driving on the main roads over the course of the weekend.

He’s calling for action from all relevant bodies: