Clipper Round the World Yacht Race comes to Derry

Derry is to welcome this years Clipper Round the World Yacht Race to the city today.

The first of the yachts are set to begin arriving in Foyle Port from around 12 noon, after racing across the Atlantic from New York.

Large crowds are expected to turn out to welcome the first of the eleven ocean racing yachts as they sail up the River Foyle and into Derry today.

The fleet is arriving following the completion of their latest leg of the round-the-world race across the Atlantic.

They’ll have a two week stop-over in Derry, before leaving on the 22nd of July for the final stretch, towards the finish in Liverpool.

The arrival of the yachts also ushers in this Years Foyle Maritime Festival, which kicks off on Saturday.

Speaking ahead of their arrival Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr John Boyle has spoken of his excitement to welcome the fleet and has urged locals to come out onto the Quay today to support the arriving crews.