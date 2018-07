A Donegal County Councillor is encouraging families to check if they are eligible for the Back to School and Footwear Allowance.

Applications are now open and available at Social Welfare Centres with the closing date September 30th.

Cllr Nicholas Crossan says the money paid out under the scheme could go a long way towards hefty back to school costs such as books and uniforms.

He’s urging all parents to find out more about the scheme: