Over 30 petrol bombs thrown at PSNI in Derry



There has been widespread condemnation of violent disorder in Derry overnight.

It’s reported members of the public and police came under attack as they dealt with the situation in the vicinity of the Fountain Estate Interface and Nailors Row yesterday evening.

Shortly before 10pm last night three petrol bombs were thrown into the Fountain Estate.

As members of the PSNI arrived to deal with the situation, they were attacked by a number of individuals who thew over 30 petrol bombs and missiles at them.

Bricks and bottles were also thrown during the incident, causing damage to a property.

The PSNI have said no injuries were sustained by any of the responding crews or members of the public.

Superintendent Gordon McCalmont appealed to those in the community to use their influence in maintain control of the situation and said the PSNI would seek to gather evident to bring those responsible to justice.