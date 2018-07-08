Martin McHugh looks ahead to the Super 8’s as groups are finalised

Now that both Super 8’s groups have been set, all eyes turn to next weekend and the first round of games.

In Group 1 are Donegal, Dublin, Roscommon and Tyrone, while Group 2 is Galway, Kerry, Kildare and Monaghan.

Donegal open their Super 8’s campaign with a game against Dublin in Croke Park, before travelling to Roscommon and then their final game is at home against Tyrone.

Martin McHugh joined Oisin Kelly to look ahead to the Super 8’s and give his thoughts on who will be in the All-Ireland Semi-Finals…