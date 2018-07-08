Donegal All County League Results 08/07/18

All County League Division 1
St Michael’s 4-08 V 0-10 Dungloe
Glenswilly 1-11 V 0-15 Kilcar
Cloughaneely 0-11 V 2-03 Gaoth Dobhair
Naomh Conaill 4-10 V 4-05 Milford
Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 1-09 V 0-12 St Eunan’s
All County League Division 2
Four Masters 0-11 V 2-12 Ardara
Malin 3-10 V 2-11 Sean Mac Cumhaill
St Naul’s 0-10 V 0-05 Naomh Muire
Glenfin 0-09 V 1-11 Termon
All County League Division 3
Naomh Ultan 1-15 V 1-13 Moville
Na Rossa 1-06 V 2-16 Buncrana,
Fanad Gaels 1-16 V 3-07 Burt
Convoy 1-09 V 3-15 Killybegs
Red Hughs 1-07 V 0-10 Naomh Bríd
All County League Division 5
Naomh Conaill 1-20 V 1-11 Naomh Pádraig Lifford
Glenfin 1-12 V 3-06 Sean Mac Cumhaill