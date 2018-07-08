DDF Irish Open Round 4 Wrap – Scotland’s Russell Knox WINS at Ballyliffin GC

Scotland’s Russell Knox claimed victory in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open today following a play-off hole with New Zealander Ryan Fox.

Knox sank a long distance putt on the 18th to claim the win, emulating his earlier putt on the same green which forced the playoff.

Oisin Kelly and Denis Kirwan discussed the play-off and the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Ballyliffin Golf Club as a whole…

