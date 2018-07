Rory McIlroy has finished his final round at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, and finishes the tournament on 2 under par.

McIlroy is now preparing for The Open at Carnoustie in 2 weeks, and when he spoke after his round, he said he enjoyed his week at Ballyliffin GC…

Coverage from the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Ballyliffin on Highland Radio Sport, is in association with the Connolly Motor Group, Sligo – Your authorized dealer in the north west for Audi and Mercedes Benz.