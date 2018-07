Ryan Fox has a share of the lead with 17 of his 18 holes played in Round 4 of the DDF Irish Open at Ballyliffin GC. Fox is joined on -14 at the top of the leaderboard by Russell Knox.

Golf broadcaster Denis Kirwan joined Oisin Kelly with the latest…

Coverage from the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Ballyliffin on Highland Radio Sport, is in association with the Connolly Motor Group, Sligo – Your authorized dealer in the north west for Audi and Mercedes Benz.