DDF Irish Open Round 4 – Irish Reaction after their final rounds

Many of the Irish contingent in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open have finished their final rounds at Ballyliffin Golf Club.

Shane Lowry finished the 2018 Irish Open at Ballyliffin with a round of 70 for a 2 under par total. It has been a frustrating year so for for the Offaly man who discussed how difficult golf can be at times with our reporter Denis Kirwan…

Will O’Callaghan spoke with Paul Dunne, who finished level-par, and with Graeme McDowell, who was also level-par and confirmed he will take part in the Scottish Open in a bid to qualify for the Open at Carnoustie…

