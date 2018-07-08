DDF Irish Open – John Farren, Simon Alliss and Shane O’Donoghue on a brilliant week

The 2018 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Ballyliffin GC has come to an end, and was won by Russell Knox of Scotland following a playoff hole with New Zealander Ryan Fox.

The beauty and majesty of Ballyliffin and Donegal has been seen by millions around the world over the course of the competition, and players and tour officials alike were in awe of not only the world-class links course, but the region in general.

Golf Broadcaster with CNN International told Oisin kelly that the magic can be recreated at Ballyliffin…

Oisin also spoke with Championship Director with the European Tour Simon Alliss and Ballyliffin GC General Manager John Farren…

Coverage from the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Ballyliffin on Highland Radio Sport, is in association with the Connolly Motor Group, Sligo – Your authorized dealer in the north west for Audi and Mercedes Benz.

