DDF Irish Open at Ballyliffin Golf Club – Reaction from Ballyliffin

Over 94,000 people descended on Ballyliffin Golf Club and the Inishowen Peninsula over the past week as the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open was played, and the region’s beauty was broadcast all around the world.

It was a fantastic event, won by Scotland’s Russell Knox, and was something that will ensure that Ballyliffin GC, Inishowen, Donegal and the whole of the Northwest benefitted from and will continue to benefit from.

Oisin Kelly spoke with Ballyliffin Club Pro Gareth McCausland, Honorary Secretary Oliver Gilmore and Local Councillor Martin McDermott…

